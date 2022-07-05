PICTURES: Here are SIX abandoned but adorable dogs looking for a forever home this week in Northamptonshire 🐶

Here are SIX adorable dogs who are looking for a forever home this week in Northamptonshire.

According to Google trends, many people have been searching for 'Animals in Need Northamptonshire' and 'puppies for sale' in the county.

So this newspaper has teamed up with the Irchester-based Animals in Need charity to help find forever homes for their rescue dogs.

Charity boss Annie Marriott said: "When people adopt a rescue they save two dogs, the dog they take home and the pound dog that gets that empty kennel. Their lives often depend upon it.

"All the dogs are neutered, fully vaccinated, ID chips, parasite treated and leave us with four weeks free insurance, a session with Nathan Watson dog behaviourist and rescue back up for their whole life.

"If you're interested in welcoming one of our dogs into your home, please email [email protected]

"We always do a home check and cannot rehome dogs to families with children under five years."

1. Nico Annie said: "Nico is a loving, older, cuddly and friendly Staffie boy who has a huge zest for life, knows basic commands & loves tennis balls! He needs a home with no other animals."

2. Bella Annie said: "Bella is a beautiful, super friendly and traditional Staffie lady. She's good with other dogs & loves everyone. She walks well on a harness & knows basic commands."

3. Duke Annie said: "Duke is a lockdown pup! He's a handsome, medium-sized crossbreed lad. He is dog friendly & very clever but does need ongoing training and boundaries in place so he does not get over-excited."

4. Buddie Annie said: "Buddy is a very handsome three year old rottie cross. He knows basic commands, and is great with other dogs and older sensible children."