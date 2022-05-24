Here are six adorable dogs who are looking for a forever home this week in Northamptonshire.

According to Google trends, many people have been searching for 'Animals in Need Northamptonshire' and 'puppies for sale' in the county.

So this newspaper has teamed up with the Irchester-based Animals in Need charity to help find forever homes for their rescue dogs.

Charity boss Annie Marriott said: "When people adopt a rescue they save two dogs, the dog they take home and the pound dog that gets that empty kennel. Their lives often depend upon it.

"All the dogs are neutered, fully vaccinated, ID chips, parasite treated and leave us with four weeks free insurance, a session with Nathan Watson dog behaviourist and rescue back up for their whole life.

"If you're interested in welcoming one of our dogs into your home, please email [email protected]

"We always do a home check and cannot rehome dogs to families with children under five years."

1. Coco Annie said: "Coco is a handsome five-year-old Frenchie lad. He joined us from the pound and has been neglected in his past. He needs to gain some weight and have his sore skin nursed back to health. He is a shy chap so a quiet patient home is vital for this worried boy." Photo: AIN Photo Sales

2. Violet Annie said: "Violet is a sweet natured six-year-old Jack Russell terrier. She's a super friendly, happy, cuddly girl, and is fine with other dogs but not smaller furries." Photo: AIN Photo Sales

3. Boris Annie said: "Boris is such a loving fun kind affectionate lad. He walks well on a lead but a harness worries him. He’s loud and lairy upon first meeting you but really he’s just desperate to be loved. Only 11 months old. He’s great with other dogs but is not cat tested." Photo: AIN Photo Sales

4. Zack Annie said: "We cannot believe this lovely kind lad has not had a home offer, he’s the most gentle sweetest soul, wonderful with other dogs and kennel shares. He is a retired racing greyhound and would love a home to call his own with a loving family." Photo: AIN Photo Sales