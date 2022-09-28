Here are SEVEN adorable dogs who are looking for a forever home this week in Northamptonshire.
According to Google trends, many people have been searching for 'Animals in Need Northamptonshire' and 'puppies for sale' in the county.
So this newspaper has teamed up with the Irchester-based Animals in Need charity to help find forever homes for their rescue dogs.
Charity boss Annie Marriott said: "When people adopt a rescue they save two dogs, the dog they take home and the pound dog that gets that empty kennel. Their lives often depend upon it.
"All the dogs are neutered, fully vaccinated, ID chips, parasite treated and leave us with four weeks free insurance, a session with Nathan Watson dog behaviourist and rescue back up for their whole life.
"If you're interested in welcoming one of our dogs into your home, please email [email protected]
"We always do a home check and cannot rehome dogs to families with children under five years."
1. Gorgeous George
Annie said: "George is a handsome big two year old brindle retired racing greyhound lad who needs a wonderful home where he can have a good gallop around a secure garden or dog field and a comfortable sofa to snooze on! George is a very cuddly affectionate chap but does have a high prey drive so is walked wearing a muzzle and cannot live with small furries."
Photo: AIN
2. Princess Hovis
Annie said: "Princess Hovis really has a beautiful nature. Cuddles are her favorite past time. Her happy place is by your side, or on your lap. Her perfect human needs to be around during the day or she needs to be able to travel with you. She does not like being left alone. She is polite to all animals, unless they want her lap space and then the little gremlin appears. She loyally protects and sees off danger. so if your looking for a companion that just wants love she’s your girl. She’s a little rainbow that will stick by your side."
Photo: AIN
3. Pixie
Annie said: "Pixie is a traumatised older lady who has had a tough life. She joined us from a council pound absolutely broken. She feels safer in the company of men. A quiet patient understanding home is vital for her so she can finally realise life can be ok."
Photo: AIN
4. Jack
Annie said: "Jack is a 10 year old laid back Jack Russell Terrier who gets along fine with other dogs and would be happy to be rehomed with adults/teenagers. He needs a nice quiet home to relax in during his golden years."
Photo: AIN