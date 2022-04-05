PICTURES: Here are four adorable cats looking for a forever home this week in Northamptonshire

Here are four adorable cats who are looking for a forever home this week in Northamptonshire.According to Google trends, many people have been searching for 'Animals in Need Northamptonshire' in the county.So this newspaper has teamed up with the Animals in Need Northamptonshire charity to help find forever homes for their rescue animals.The charity is currently looking after the rescue cats at its kennels in Pine Tree Farm in Irchester.Charity owner Annie Marriott said: "When people adopt a rescue they save two cats, the cat they take home and the pound cat that gets that empty kennel. Their lives often depend upon it."All the cats are neutered, fully vaccinated, ID chips, parasite treated and leave us with four weeks free insurance.
"If you're interested in welcoming one of our cats into your home, please email [email protected]”
For more information, visit www.animals-in-need.org.Annie has provided the following quotes about each cat in the gallery.
1. Panda
Annie said: "Panda is a super-friendly 10 year old lap cat looking for a home where cuddles are unlimited! A home with a nice safe garden away from any busy roads is essential. We do not yet know how she feels about other cats or dogs."
Photo: Animals in Need
2. Benedict
Annie said: "Benedict is a handsome three year old male who was hanging round as a stray for some time. He is super-friendly with people but would prefer not to live with other cats or dogs. A home with a nice safe garden away from any busy roads is essential."
Photo: Animals in Need
3. Peppa
Annie said: "Pretty Pepper and her handsome brother Pickle are three years old and looking for a loving forever home together. They would be fine to live with sensible children, but no other cats or dogs. They have had limited access to the outside world, so need a really safe garden away from any busy roads or town centres, so they can learn to explore when they feel confident enough."
Photo: Animals in Need
4. Pickle
Photo: Animals in Need