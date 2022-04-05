PICTURES: Here are four adorable cats looking for a forever home this week in Northamptonshire

Here are four adorable cats who are looking for a forever home this week in Northamptonshire.According to Google trends, many people have been searching for 'Animals in Need Northamptonshire' in the county.So this newspaper has teamed up with the Animals in Need Northamptonshire charity to help find forever homes for their rescue animals.The charity is currently looking after the rescue cats at its kennels in Pine Tree Farm in Irchester.Charity owner Annie Marriott said: "When people adopt a rescue they save two cats, the cat they take home and the pound cat that gets that empty kennel. Their lives often depend upon it."All the cats are neutered, fully vaccinated, ID chips, parasite treated and leave us with four weeks free insurance.