PICTURES: Here are five adorable dogs looking for a forever home this week in Northamptonshire

Here are five adorable dogs who are looking for a forever home this week in Northamptonshire.
According to Google trends, many people have been searching for 'Animals in Need Northamptonshire' and 'puppies for sale' in the county.
So this newspaper has teamed up with the Animals in Need Northamptonshire charity to help find forever homes for their rescue dogs.
The charity is currently looking after the rescue dogs at its kennels in Pine Tree Farm in Irchester.
Charity boss Annie Marriott said: "We rehomed dogs over the weekend but have so many more desperate to come in.
"When people adopt a rescue they save two dogs, the dog they take home and the pound dog that gets that empty kennel. Their lives often depend upon it.
"If you're interested in welcoming one of our dogs into your home, please email [email protected] We always do a home check and cannot rehome dogs to families with children under five years."
For more information, visit www.animals-in-need.org.
Annie has provided the following quotes about each dog in the photo gallery.