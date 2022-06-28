Here are 14 adorable rabbits who are looking for a forever home this week in Northamptonshire.
According to Google trends, many people in the county regularly search for 'Animals in Need Northamptonshire'. So this newspaper has teamed up with the charity to help find forever homes for their rabbits.
Charity boss Annie Marriott said: "If you're interested adopting one of our rabbits, email [email protected]
"They are neutered, vaccinated, chipped and leave us with four weeks’ free insurance & rescue back up for life.”
1. Lavender & Honey
Annie said: "Lavender & Honey are beautiful six month old sisters waiting for a large home together. They could possibly be bonded with a lonely neutered boy bun! Both spayed, fully vaccinated, chipped and homed with 4 weeks free insurance & rescue backup for life."
Photo: AIN
2. Comet
Annie said: "Comet is a six month old Netherland dwarf. He may be small but he has a huge, cheeky personality. He does not like children but needs a large home with a wife bun for company. He is castrated, fully vaccinated, chipped & leaves us with four weeks' free insurance & rescue back up for life."
Photo: AIN
3. Max
Annie said: "Max is a handsome but very lonely six month old harlequin chap needing a large for ever home with a new wife bun! Max is neutered, fully vaccinated, chipped & rehomed with four weeks' free insurance & rescue back up for life."
Photo: AIN
4. Rose and Raiya
Annie said: "Rosie & Raiya are beautiful sisters hoping for a bunderful home with their husbun Basil! They have been in rescue for a while year now & would love a family of their own. A large home with space to hop, kick & binky is essential to keep the trio happy."
Photo: AIN