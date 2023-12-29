PICTURES: Five abandoned dogs looking for their forever home in Northamptonshire

"When people adopt a rescue they save two dogs”​​​​​

Here are five abandoned dogs who are looking for a forever home in Northamptonshire.

According to Google trends, many people have been searching for 'Animals in Need Northamptonshire' and 'puppies for sale' in the county.

So this newspaper has teamed up with the Irchester-based Animals in Need charity to help find forever homes for their rescue dogs.

Charity boss Annie Marriott said: "When people adopt a rescue they save two dogs: the dog they take home and the pound dog that gets that empty kennel. Their lives often depend upon it.

"All the dogs are neutered, fully vaccinated, ID chips, parasite treated and leave us with four weeks free insurance, a session with Nathan Watson dog behaviourist and rescue back up for their whole life.

"If you're interested in welcoming one of our dogs into your home, please email [email protected]

"We always do a home check and cannot rehome dogs to families with children under five years."

Animals in Need is also calling on the public to donate any unwanted Christmas presents to them.

Annie said: “Instead of letting them gather dust, your unused presents can make a real difference. We use them in tombolas and more. Join us in giving your gifts a new purpose this season. You can drop any unwanted gifts or presents that are suitable via the Animals In Need Charity Shop from Wednesday December 27 10am - 4pm. Thank you!”

Below are the dogs that need rehoming this week, with descriptions written by Annie.

1 . Abandonded dogs looking for a forever home Can you help? Photo: AIN Photo Sales

2 . Baby Baby is a stunning 18-month-old grey Merle bulldog lady. She is great with other dogs and lives to play and have cuddles. Baby came to us from a council pound two days before Christmas and would love to join her for ever family in the New Year. Photo: AIN Photo Sales

3 . Tonx Tonx is a handsome four-year-old bulldog who loves to run, play and have fun. An active experienced home with older children would suit this boisterous boy best. Photo: AIN Photo Sales

4 . Bear Bear is a four-year-old Boston terrier cross Bulldog. She's a lovely affectionate girl and is good with other dogs, but not cat tested. Photo: AIN Photo Sales