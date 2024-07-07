PICTURES: Famous faces spotted at the 2024 British Grand Prix at Silverstone

Plenty of famous faces joined 160,000 fans flocking to the Northamptonshire F1 track this year.

Spotting the celebs at the British Grand Prix is almost as big a part of Silverstone tradition as the race itself.

Brad Pitt, Javier Bardem, Eddie Hearn, Mike Tindall plus professional footballers and other celebrities all watched on.

Here’s just a few of the famous faces among the record crowd who flocked to the Northamptonshire circuit on Sunday July 7, 2024.

1 . Famous faces at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone in 2024 Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn

2 . Famous faces at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone in 2024 Former rugby union player Mike Tindall

3 . Famous faces at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone in 2024 Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt