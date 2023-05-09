‘We’ve all had such a brilliant time celebrating the Coronation’

Excitement was in the air at Claremont Parkway Care Home in Kettering for our ‘Big Coronation Lunch’ on 8th May 2023. Residents and staff have been busy making Coronation-themed decorations and baking up a storm of red, white and blue cakes and pastries with the help of the homes hospitality team. We had a fun-filled day of singing, dancing and glorious food including the King’s Coronation quiche!

Our residents, family and friends of the home enjoyed two live singing performances. With male vocalist; Ian Dixon in the morning with his repertoire of sixties songs, and the swinging melodies from various eras courtesy of the sensational Jenny Simmons in the afternoon. The lounges and communal areas were full of dancing and laughter as we came together to celebrate our new King; Charles III and Queen Camilla.

Natalie Maxwell, General Manager at Claremont Parkway said: “We’ve all had such a brilliant time celebrating the Coronation. Our staff and residents love the Royals and so they were all so excited to take part. It has been a real collaborative process and so lovely to be able to invite our friends and family to come and join us for a proper celebration too.”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Claremont Parkway care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Claremont Parkway provides residential and nursing care for residents from respite care to long term stays.

1 . UGC-Image-56013 Residents In Full Sing! Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . UGC-Image-56020 Residents In Full Sing! Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . UGC-Image-56018 Residents In Full Sing! Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . UGC-Image-56024 Residents In Full Sing! Photo: Submitted Photo Sales