PICTURES: ‘Confident and carefree’ seven-year-old with alopecia says festival to raise awareness was ‘best day ever’

The event raised more than £5,000 for Alopecia UK

A “confident and carefree” seven-year-old with alopecia says a festival organised by her and her mum to raise awareness of the condition was the “best day ever”.

Eliza was first diagnosed with alopecia when she was two-and-a-half years old and by five, she had lost almost all of her hair.

At the start of the year, she wanted to raise awareness and sold her toys in aid of Alopecia UK – a small charity working to improve the lives of those affected by the condition.

There are different forms of the chronic, inflammatory condition which affects hair follicles and leads to unpredictable hair loss, with alopecia areata being the most common.

It is estimated that every 15 in 10,000 people in the UK are affected and it can present at any age, but half find it starts in childhood.

It is still unknown what triggers it, which is why the work of Alopecia UK is vital in reaching answers for those who have the condition and their families.

To continue supporting the charity and raising awareness of alopecia, Eliza’s mother Hannah White organised the ‘Elizachella’ festival for one day on July 9.

Held at Kislingbury Cricket Club, there was an inflatable zone, a magician, silent disco, 360 camera, DJ tent, baby sensory area, crafts and soft play.

This was accompanied by a raffle and auction, and visits from Nonna Lucia’s Pizza, Howe & Co’s Fish and Chips, and Cream Works Ice Cream and Desserts.

Having raised more than £5,000 for Alopecia UK, Hannah said: “The event was more than I could ever have expected. One crazy idea of mine came to life.

“To see everyone happy, having fun and being present to raise money for an amazing charity was everything.”

Seven-year-old Eliza, who described the event as “the best day ever”, said: “My favourite part was looking around and seeing so many people that want to help people like me with alopecia.”

