PICTURES: ‘Awesome’ 17-year-old honoured at fundraiser in aid of men’s mental health causes

Bradley Robertson sadly lost his mental health battle in January this year, and his mother Amanda wanted to do something to keep his legacy alive while making a difference.

“He was awesome, sensitive and always the first one to help his nan,” Amanda told the Chronicle & Echo. “He was a really great kid and would help anybody.”

Amanda, from Brixworth, used the fundraiser as a positive distraction and many of her friends helped her organise and get the word out there.

Talking about the impact that losing Bradley has had on her and all of their loved ones, Amanda said: “It’s beyond devastating. It was such a shock and that made it even worse.

“He’d got a lot of friends in the village, from school and at college. It had a huge, far reaching impact.”

The main aim of this fundraiser was to tackle the stigma around men’s mental health and bring it out of the shadows, while raising money for The Man Cave and Kelly’s Heroes.

“Everyone says boys don’t talk,” said Amanda. “They really need to, you just need that right person there to listen and do something.

“When we found out Bradley was struggling, I was honest with him and said I didn’t understand mental health but I would find someone who did.”

After that conversation with his mother, Bradley later told her that he had done lots of research and she could ask any questions she needed to. Amanda was proud of how Bradley handled his struggles, from when the school first notified them at the beginning of 2023.

The fundraiser was held on Saturday (September 14) and began with a walk around Pitsford Reservoir. This was followed by a gathering at The George Inn, where attendees enjoyed food, a raffle and live music.

Take a look at these photos from the fundraiser, in memory of 17-year-old Bradley Robertson…

1 . The fundraiser was hosted in memory of 17-year-old Bradley Robertson Not only was it important to his mother Amanda to keep his legacy alive, but tackle the stigma around men’s mental health and raise money for important causes too. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

