PICTURES: Around 80 fighters take part in martial arts tournament at popular gym in Northampton

Around 80 amateur fighters descended onto a popular gym in Northampton at the weekend to take part in a martial arts tournament.

BST Academy in Gambrel Road, Sixfields, hosted a martial arts interclub on Sunday (February 13), which saw fighters from different gyms in and around the county come face to face to test their skills against each other.

Event organiser and BST trainer Claire Reilly said: "We put these events on for the martial arts community to come together so people can put their training and hard work to the test in a safe and friendly environment.

"We had some great match-ups on the day and you never know, some future UFC stars in the making."

The all-day event was comprised of non-stop boxing, Muay Thai, Jiu-Jitsu and MMA competitions across the gym's large dojo, with fighter's aged anywhere between 14 and 30.

The Chronicle and Echo's photographer Kirsty Edmonds headed down to the Northampton event to snap the fighter's in action.

