Runners took to the streets of Northampton on Sunday, May 29 to participate in the second ever Northampton 10km race.

The start and finish line was located at Sixfields stadium and the route took runners alongside the pitch and out to closed roads around Upton and Swan Valley.

Around 1,000 people of all different running abilities clocked up the miles on a sunny day to take part in the second event of its kind.

Organised by by RunThrough UK and supported by West Northamptonshire Council, the event also raised funds for Cobblers' community trust.

Below is a collection of pictures from the race. Can you spot yourself or any friends, relatives or loved ones?

