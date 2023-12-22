News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING

PICTURES: All the pubs and eateries that have undergone extensive refurbishments in 2023 across Northampton

Here’s how these 12 venues switched things up for the better this year
Katie Wheatley
By Katie Wheatley
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 10:31 GMT
Updated 22nd Dec 2023, 10:32 GMT

There are a number of pubs and eateries that have undergone extensive refurbishments across Northampton in 2023.

From popular and long-standing pubs that have invested substantial amounts of money into overhauling their venues, to independent businesses having a freshen up and rebranding, a lot has happened over the past 12 months.

If your pub or eatery has undergone a refurbishment in 2023 and is not on this list, email [email protected].

They all switched things up for the better this year.

1. Take a look at the pubs and eateries across Northampton that underwent refurbishments in 2023…

They all switched things up for the better this year. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Two years on from The Spread Eagle, in Wellingborough Road, being taken over by a new landlady, external renovations were completed after five months of hard work. The venue refreshed the paintwork, windows, signage and lighting – and it has lit up the corner of the popular street where it resides ever since. Landlady Maria Carr was pleased with the final outcome, after the work began in October last year.

2. The Spread Eagle – February 2023

Two years on from The Spread Eagle, in Wellingborough Road, being taken over by a new landlady, external renovations were completed after five months of hard work. The venue refreshed the paintwork, windows, signage and lighting – and it has lit up the corner of the popular street where it resides ever since. Landlady Maria Carr was pleased with the final outcome, after the work began in October last year. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Photo Sales
Greene King’s Spinney Hill pub, in Kettering Road, temporarily closed at the end of January as part of refurbishment works to transform the establishment and improve its sport offering. Greene King was pleased to reopen the family-friendly venue on March 2 after months of work as part of the six-figure investment. Known for its sport, the pub has full BT and Sky Sports packages, as well as a dedicated viewing zone at the bar.

3. The Spinney Hill – March 2023

Greene King’s Spinney Hill pub, in Kettering Road, temporarily closed at the end of January as part of refurbishment works to transform the establishment and improve its sport offering. Greene King was pleased to reopen the family-friendly venue on March 2 after months of work as part of the six-figure investment. Known for its sport, the pub has full BT and Sky Sports packages, as well as a dedicated viewing zone at the bar. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Photo Sales
The Penny Loafer hosted its grand reopening on May 15, following a stylish refurbishment and a name change under new owners. The pub temporarily closed in January while it underwent changes paid for by its new owners, Valiant, who bought the site from Marstons. Valiant hoped the Market Square venue would become a community pub, with live music, karaoke, a sports offering and traditional bar games.

4. The Penny Loafer – May 2023

The Penny Loafer hosted its grand reopening on May 15, following a stylish refurbishment and a name change under new owners. The pub temporarily closed in January while it underwent changes paid for by its new owners, Valiant, who bought the site from Marstons. Valiant hoped the Market Square venue would become a community pub, with live music, karaoke, a sports offering and traditional bar games. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Northampton