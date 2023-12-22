PICTURES: All the pubs and eateries that have undergone extensive refurbishments in 2023 across Northampton

2 . The Spread Eagle – February 2023

Two years on from The Spread Eagle, in Wellingborough Road, being taken over by a new landlady, external renovations were completed after five months of hard work. The venue refreshed the paintwork, windows, signage and lighting – and it has lit up the corner of the popular street where it resides ever since. Landlady Maria Carr was pleased with the final outcome, after the work began in October last year. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds