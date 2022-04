Thrill seekers flocked to Northampton's funfair to enjoy the first weekend of it being back in town since summer 2021.

The Chronicle and Echo's photographer visited the £1.50 funfair in Sixfields on Saturday (April 2) snapping people getting their kicks on classic fairground rides.

Riders were pictured on the dodgems, twisters and more.

The fair is in town until Sunday, April 17. It will be open from 1pm until 10pm everyday. It is closed on April 9 and 10.

