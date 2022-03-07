In pictures: Adorable cats compete in Northampton show to raise money for animals caught in Ukraine

Up to 100 cats took part in a cat show in Northampton this weekend to raise money for pets caught up in the war in Ukraine.

The cat show took place at the Pitsford Centre at Moulton College on Saturday (March 5) and Sunday (March 6) between 10am and 4pm.

Dozens of cats were exhibited and competed against one another in various categories.

They were judged on the standard of their appearance, depending on their breed - this includes head and eye shape, body length, weight and hair length.

There was also a bucket collection and the money raised from the cat show will go towards much needed supplies for pets rescued from Ukraine including medication, bedding and food.

Take a look at the cat show and its adorable participants with the photos below.

