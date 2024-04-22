PICTURED: Ten Northampton nurseries rated 'Outstanding' by Ofsted

Choosing which nursery to send your child when going back to work can be one of life’s hardest decisions.
Finding a space somewhere close to work and home can be a challenge in itself.
But then comes the added difficulty of making the provider is up to scratch.
Here, we list ten nursery providers in Northampton rated ‘Outstanding’ by education watchdog Ofsted.
1. Some of Northampton's 'Outstanding' nurseries
We look at ten nurseries in Northampton rated 'Outstanding' by Ofsted Photo: Stewart Carr
2. Kiddu Caru Day Nursery, Wilks Way, Grange Park
Ofsted says: "Children thrive in the nursery and make excellent progress in their learning and development. The highly receptive and skilled staff tap in to what children are interested in and make the most of opportunities to build on what children already know and remember" Photo: Google Streetview
3. The Parade Day Nursery, Wellingborough Road
Ofsted says: "All children make rapid progress in all areas of their learning and development. There are high levels of respect and value shown between everyone. Children's behaviour is exemplary" Photo: Google Streetview
4. Alphabet Day Nursery, Hunsbury Hill Road
Ofsted says: "Staff strive to ensure that all children are taught skills to become independent learners. Children are highly independent as they put on rain suits and wellington boots when going outside. Leadership and management is exceptional" Photo: Alphabet Day Nursery
