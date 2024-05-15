This property in West Hunsbury is on sale for £680,000This property in West Hunsbury is on sale for £680,000
PICTURED: Inside this five-bedroom detached home in West Hunsbury on sale for £680,000

By Stewart Carr
Published 15th May 2024, 14:21 BST
This modern 2,549 sq ft detached house boasts five bedrooms and three bathrooms

A large five-bedroom detached home in West Hunsbury, Northampton, has gone on the market for £680,000.

The property is being marketed through Michael Graham estate agents, who state: “This detached five bedroom property has a a double garage, conservatory and an enclosed rear garden with a wooden summer house.

"The entrance hall gives access to a dining room, study, sitting room, cloakroom and kitchen. The sitting room is carpeted and has a window to the side, a gas fireplace with a stone surround, and sliding doors to the conservatory which overlooks the rear garden.

"The first floor has five bedrooms and a four piece family bathroom with bath and separate shower cubicle.

“The kitchen has ceramic tiled flooring, a range of base and wall units and integrated appliances including a Bosch double oven and dishwasher, and a Neff hob with extractor fan over.”

For more details, see the property listing here.

The property makes a striking first impression, with a sweeping driveway and double garage

1. A large detached five bedroom home

The property makes a striking first impression, with a sweeping driveway and double garage Photo: NA

A spacious living room is the perfect spot for entertainment or relaxing as a family

2. A family living room

A spacious living room is the perfect spot for entertainment or relaxing as a family Photo: NA

A large kitchen has plenty of bench space and a breakfast bar

3. A spacious kitchen

A large kitchen has plenty of bench space and a breakfast bar Photo: NA

The master bedroom has heaps of space and multiple windows usher in light

4. Master bedroom

The master bedroom has heaps of space and multiple windows usher in light Photo: NA

