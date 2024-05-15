PICTURED: Inside this five-bedroom detached home in West Hunsbury on sale for £680,000

A large five-bedroom detached home in West Hunsbury, Northampton, has gone on the market for £680,000.

The property is being marketed through Michael Graham estate agents, who state: “This detached five bedroom property has a a double garage, conservatory and an enclosed rear garden with a wooden summer house.

"The entrance hall gives access to a dining room, study, sitting room, cloakroom and kitchen. The sitting room is carpeted and has a window to the side, a gas fireplace with a stone surround, and sliding doors to the conservatory which overlooks the rear garden.

"The first floor has five bedrooms and a four piece family bathroom with bath and separate shower cubicle.

“The kitchen has ceramic tiled flooring, a range of base and wall units and integrated appliances including a Bosch double oven and dishwasher, and a Neff hob with extractor fan over.”

For more details, see the property listing here.

1 . A large detached five bedroom home The property makes a striking first impression, with a sweeping driveway and double garage Photo: NA Photo Sales

2 . A family living room A spacious living room is the perfect spot for entertainment or relaxing as a family Photo: NA Photo Sales

3 . A spacious kitchen A large kitchen has plenty of bench space and a breakfast bar Photo: NA Photo Sales