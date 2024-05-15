PICTURED: Inside this five-bedroom detached home in West Hunsbury on sale for £680,000

A large five-bedroom detached home in West Hunsbury, Northampton, has gone on the market for £680,000.
The property is being marketed through Michael Graham estate agents, who state: “This detached five bedroom property has a a double garage, conservatory and an enclosed rear garden with a wooden summer house.
"The entrance hall gives access to a dining room, study, sitting room, cloakroom and kitchen. The sitting room is carpeted and has a window to the side, a gas fireplace with a stone surround, and sliding doors to the conservatory which overlooks the rear garden.
"The first floor has five bedrooms and a four piece family bathroom with bath and separate shower cubicle.
“The kitchen has ceramic tiled flooring, a range of base and wall units and integrated appliances including a Bosch double oven and dishwasher, and a Neff hob with extractor fan over.”
For more details, see the property listing here.