PICTURED: Gothic St Martin's Villa on Billing Road up for sale for £2 million

A former Victorian villa in Northampton which has been converted into 14 apartments is on sale for £2,000,000.

St Martin’s Villa was constructed in 1865, designed by Edward William Godwin – an architect who achieved nationwide fame for his design of Northampton Town Hall.

According to Chelton Brown estate agents: “An ideal freehold investment opportunity presents itself in the form of this historic grade 2 listed building which has been skilfully converted into 14 self contained apartments which are all currently let on AST Tenancies.

"The four storey building comprises of 6x2 bedroom units and 8x1 bedroom units with majority of tenants being hospital workers due to the buildings close proximity to Northampton General Hospital.

"Each apartment has a parking space in the private car park situated at the rear with electric gated access.”

1 . St Martin's Villa The address at 43-44 Billing Road, formerly known as St Martin's Villa, was built in 1865 and was designed by architect Edward William Godwin Photo: Chelton Brown Photo Sales

2 . A gothic edifice The former St Martin's Villa is built in a gothic style and is described as one of the most interesting buildings in the Billing Road Conservation Area Photo: Chelton Brown Photo Sales

3 . Rear of the property The rear of the property offers multiple parking spaces for the residents of its 14 apartments Photo: Chelton Brown Photo Sales

4 . Kitchen A large kitchen and dining area in of the of the building's 14 self-contained apartments Photo: Chelton Brown Photo Sales