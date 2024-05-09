PICTURED: 12 pretty villages around Northampton perfect for an afternoon out

From chocolate box villages to historic gems, Northamptonshire is brimming with places to see.
We’ve scoured the rolling countryside to find a dozen pretty villages in and around the town that are perfect for an afternoon out.
Whether it’s a pub lunch, a spot for a picnic or a stroll by the river, all 12 of our local villages are a must-visit.
1. Northampton is surrounded by gorgeous villages
2. Stoke Bruerne
This small village in the south of the county is famous for The Canal Museum and is a charming spot for a walk by the water's edge
3. Castle Ashby
Castle Ashby is an ancient village built around the ancestral home of seventh Marquess of Northampton. The spectacular gardens of Castle Ashby House are available to view throughout the year
4. Brixworth
A must-see village five miles north of Northampton with an outstanding Anglo-Saxon church, Brixworth was a well-known travellers' rest on the road to Market Harborough. Its pubs The George Inn (pictured) and The Coach and Horses date from the era of horse-drawn carriages.