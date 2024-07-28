Tiger Indoor Play uses the existing three-story structure and equipment with some new additions, and is being managed by four members of the Bourne family from Brigstock.

Mark Bourne, director of Tigers Indoor Play Kettering Ltd said: “We are very excited to welcome back families to Tigers Indoor Play in association with Kettering Leisure Village.

"Party rooms will be ready in the next two weeks. We have opened our go-kart track and have a new football pitch. The opening day has been even better than expected."

Mayor of Kettering Cllr Craig Skinner cut the ribbon assisted by MP for Kettering Rosie Wrighting to launch the venture – the pair were joined by members of staff and customers.

As well as the climbing frames, drop slides and play village for children, parents and carers can relax in a large seating area and buy meals, drinks and snacks at the cafe.

