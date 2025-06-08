Picture special of Royal Anglian Regiment and cadets at Kettering Freedom Parade to mark Armed Forces Day

By Alison Bagley
Published 8th Jun 2025, 17:27 BST
Updated 8th Jun 2025, 17:29 BST
More than 1,000 cadets have joined serving soldiers and veterans on a parade through Kettering to mark Armed Forces Day as members of the Royal Anglian Regiment exercised their Freedom of the town.

Well-wishers lined the streets to welcome the guard of honour and colour party of the 3rd (Reserve) Battalion, supported by a Corps of Drums provided by the 1st and 2nd Battalions on Sunday (June 8).

A total of six marching bands accompanied the parade and cadets – from Northamptonshire, Leicestershire and Rutland – as they marched from London Road through the town centre streets before gathering at the Market Place for a drumhead service.

The Rev Jeremy Safford, led the gathering in prayers and and an Act of Remembrance in front of VIP guests.

Mayor of Kettering Cllr Ben Jameson and Vice Admiral Andy Kyte inspected members of the Royal Anglian Regiment.

