PICTURE SPECIAL: Litter Wombles join forces to tackle litter hotspots and routes into the heart of town

By Katie Wheatley
Published 19th Jun 2024, 13:42 BST
Take a look at these photos of the dedicated Northants Litter Wombles who joined forces to tackle litter hotspots in collaboration with the Chronicle & Echo.

Back in February, we launched the Tidy Our Town campaign to shine a light on the incredible work of volunteers – as well as the areas and issues that need tackling desperately.

On Sunday (June 16), this newspaper hosted a pick in Semilong with the Litter Wombles – to tackle a community on the periphery of the town centre and routes regularly used to reach the heart of Northampton.

18 volunteers came out in force in the basking sunshine, which included group founder Nicola Elliott, committee member Alison McClean, and 10-year-old super womble Freddie.

Reporter Katie Wheatley took part and shared how the experience restored her faith in the community – as well as instilling a sense of pride in what we can achieve when we come together.

Our photographer Kirsty Edmonds was also in attendance snapping the hard-working volunteers, and you can take a look at her 11 photos below.

If you would like to get involved in the Tidy Our Town campaign, established in collaboration with the Northants Litter Wombles, email [email protected].

To get involved and find out more, you can join the Northants Litter Wombles Facebook page here.

18 volunteers came out in force in the basking sunshine.

The hard-working volunteers dispersed to tackle different main roads and residential streets.

Founder of the Northants Litter Wombles, Nicola Elliott.

An impressive total of 64 bags were collected.

