'Phenomenal' volunteers praised for helping Northamptonshire mums-to-be

Baby Basics held a lunch at its Wollaston base to thank its volunteers and supporters

A charity which supports vulnerable mums-to-be has thanked its volunteers for their invaluable contribution.

Baby Basics Northampton helps mums with essential items for them and their newborn baby.

The charity, now based in Wollaston, provides starter packs containing somewhere safe for the baby to sleep as well as clothes, blankets and toiletries for the baby and toiletries for mum.

A starter pack from Baby Basics

Mums from across the county can get a referral from health visitors, midwives, family workers, charities and other agencies for help.

The starter packs are for babies from newborn to three months, and they try to get them out a month before the baby is due.

Sabrina Oakey, volunteer and donations lead, said: "I have got five children, I had my eldest when I was 19.

"Being a young mum I knew the difficulties and struggle that goes with that."

Baby Basics held a thank you lunch for its volunteers in Wollaston

Sabrina started the county branch with Julie Bainbridge nearly 10 years ago in Grange Park, Northampton, and it was the first branch outside of Sheffield where Baby Basics originated.

Baby Basics helps mums from all walks of life and it could be for various different reasons, such as financial hardship, but only through referrals.

While they never meet the mums they support, the charity knows it can make a real difference at a time when a new mum could be really struggling.

Sabrina said: "For us it's about showing them that there's a community that cares, and shows them love and hope.

"The focus is the mums.

"We want the mum to feel the love and the care that's gone into every starter pack."

Since launching nearly 10 years ago, 1,800 starter packs have been sent out to county mums.

But none of this would be possible without the huge contribution from their volunteers who regularly give up their time to sort through donations and make up the starter packs.

Sabrina can't praise the volunteers enough, adding: "The volunteers are phenomenal."

Ahead of their annual summer break, the charity held a thank you lunch for volunteers, as well as trustees and supporters.

Julie, who is operations lead, said: “We always have a thank you lunch before we break up for our summer break.

"It's to focus on those who support us.

"We are thanking our volunteers who come in at least once a week during term-time."

Elaine Pym of Thrapston has been volunteering for nearly four years.

She sorts through the donations and said: "I love it.

"It's very rewarding.

"The baskets do look beautiful when they go out."

She says everyone works together, and added: "It's nice to be part of a team."

As well as the volunteers, there is huge support from members of the public who donate items for the starter packs.

And with 6,000 followers on Facebook, the support is online as well as in person.

Julie said: "When we put a plea out on Facebook, it does take your breath away when we see the reaction from people.

"It does make you think ‘wow.’

"It's a proper community charity."

When the charity returns from its summer break in September, they will be looking to recruit more volunteers and hoping to open new donation points across the county.

If you think your church, business or community group could be a donation point, contact the charity.