'Petrified' mum warns teens going out in Northampton of 'cocaine drink' after 'sensible' daughter hospitalised

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A ‘petrified’ mother has warned teens going out in Northampton town centre of a drink that she says ‘mimics the effects of cocaine’ after her daughter was hospitalised.

Mother Jo Stone was called out to the town centre in the early hours of Sunday April 21 to pick her teenage daughter up from a night out after her friends became concerned for her welfare.

This newspaper’s has chosen not to name the venue where the young woman frequented.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jo said: “It was my daughter’s first proper night out. She is not the sort of girl to go out and get paralytic. She’s a very sensible girl. At around 1am I got a message from her friends saying I need to pick her up because she was unresponsive. I was petrified. I drove into town thinking she was dead. It was the worst feeling ever.

Northampton resident Jo Stone has warned of drink 'spiking' in the town and the effects of Jager Bombs

"When I got there her friends said she had been spiked. Her legs weren’t working and her arms weren’t working but she could hear what was going on, her eyes were rolled back. It was absolutely terrifying.. If someone wanted to do something to her, she would not have been able to push them off.

"We took her to A&E and doctors said they had girls in that night in a very similar state – some more aggressive and hyper, whereas my daughter was quite subdued and incredibly ill.”

Jo says doctors completed blood and heart tests and put her daughter on a drip before she was discharged three hours later at 4.45am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The doctors told me it’s very hard to prove it’s spiking unless there is a problem with the heart,” said Jo.

The following morning, Jo looked through her daughter’s online banking to find that her daughter had bought six ‘Jager Bombs’ for £10, which is a concoction of Jagermeister and Red Bull.

The mother said: “When I looked into Jager Bombs I found one of them is a stimulant (Red Bull) and one is a depressant (alcohol) and that the two together is like taking cocaine.

"They’re being sold three for a fiver. Surely these establishments have a duty of care to their vulnerable clientele of young naive adults?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I just think kids need to be made aware of what Jager Bombs are."

Jo posted her story on Facebook and said that many of her friends have had similar experiences with their daughters.

She said: "I can’t believe nearly every person I know has had their child spiked. Either there is a massive problem with spiking or there’s a massive problem with Jager Bombs. I’d like to think it’s not all spiking and it’s the combination of that drink.”

Warning young people of the danger of Jager Bombs, Jo said: “These shots are pre-prepared. I’d say don’t have pre-prepared drinks. Please make sure you see the drinks being poured. Please be careful.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Operation Kalon was launched by Northamptonshire Police in 2021 to tackle drink and needle spikings in the town centre.

This newspaper is awaiting results from a freedom of information request to Northants Police regarding drink spiking in the town this year.

Northants Police said: “If you think you have been spiked, please seek medical attention immediately.”