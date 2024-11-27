Personal trainer and her clients will take on running challenge in 2025 for a charity close to their hearts

A Northampton personal trainer and her clients will be taking on a running challenge next year in aid of a charity close to their hearts.

Amy Litster, who qualified last July and launched ‘Train with Aims’ in August, always knew she wanted to help women understand the power of strength training.

Next June, she and a number of her clients and friends will be running the five kilometre pretty muddy Race for Life to raise as much money as they can for Cancer Research.

It was only in October that Amy’s brother lost someone close to him to cancer, and she spoke of how devastating it has been for the loved ones of the woman who sadly passed away.

“Watching my brother go through that was horrendous,” said Amy. “My sister is also taking part in the run and it felt right for us to raise awareness.

“As I’ve gotten to know the ladies I train over the last year, they’ve lost people too. Some have lost parents or their dearest friends have been diagnosed recently. The women are just amazing and I knew it wouldn’t even be a question about whether they were going to take part.”

The group has so far raised just under £900 and the majority of that was in the first four days after announcing the fundraiser – so they have set an ambitious target of £2,000 by next June.

Amy said: “I was really blown away and kept getting emails saying people had donated. Some people can be so insanely generous and it’s really special to know people believe in you and what you’re doing.”

It was important to the personal trainer to marry her passion for fitness together with this fundraiser, so her clients can also see how far they have come when they complete the race.

“I love what I do and hopefully the women I train can see that too,” said Amy. “I want them to see the way their lives have transformed since we started training together. They can prove to themselves that the work they’ve put in is really paying off.”

For more information and to make a donation, visit the online fundraising page here.