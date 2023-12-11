“It showed me the loneliness and isolation that people feel when they lose someone or are divorced”

A Northampton group, described as giving members a “new lease of life”, is continuing to do its important work this Christmas.

As the festive period can be a difficult time for those who have lost someone, are separated or lonely, the Good Companions Cuppa Lunch Club helps to bring people together.

The club was founded by Karen Gardner seven years ago after she was made redundant from her job, and she says the project has only got “bigger and better since then”.

Karen dealt with a lot of obituary notices in her former job, meaning she came into contact with a lot of elderly people who had lost loved ones after many decades together.

“It showed me the loneliness and isolation that people feel when they lose someone or are divorced,” Karen told this newspaper. “I kept putting off setting up the club before things fell into place.”

The club began with four of Karen’s elderly acquaintances who visited for cake and a cuppa, and by Christmas the same year they held their festive lunch for 15.

Now, seven years on, there are nearly 90 members and between 60 and 70 who attend each of the bi-weekly meetups – and this year’s 80-people Christmas lunch is soon to take place.

Karen said: “There’s no age limit. Our youngest member is around 55. The reason I set the group up was for lonely people who have lost someone and aren’t used to going out on their own. It’s for people who want to get out and make new friends.”

The group has made “such a difference” to the Northampton community, with members looking forward to attending each session at Broadmead Community Church.

The church had been wanting to set up a group like Karen’s for a long time and they have allowed the Good Companions Club to use the space for free since they started collaborating.

£3 entry is charged for each person, to cover their drinks and snacks – but Karen assures members “every penny is put back into the self-funding group”.

When asked why it is so important to bring everyone together for a celebration at this time of year, Karen said: “It’s something to look forward to. It gives them the festive spirit so they’re not on their own, while others are celebrating.”

Karen is joined by 15 volunteers who give up their time to make the club a success, and the founder says “without them, they would not have a friendly and successful group”.