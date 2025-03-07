Pensioners at Northampton retirement village launch petition after TV licence fees rise from £7.50 to £170 each

Retirement village residents in Northampton have launched a petition after being hit with a shocking £170 TV license fee demand despite years of discounted rates.

Residents of St Crispin Retirement Village in St Crispin’s are upset after their application for a discounted TV license was refused by TV Licensing – and now they are demanding the authority reviews its decision.

Until November 2024, residents at the village, previously managed by Midland Heart but now under the management of Housing 21, paid a reduced TV license fee. But after the new owners converted a storeroom into extra overnight accommodation for family and friends, TV Licensing claimed this change violated the rules for the discounted rate.

As a result, they refused to extend the discount to the village, arguing that the conversion of the storeroom made the accommodation qualify as an additional dwelling, which is not eligible for the reduced fee.

Residents of St Crispin Retirement Village in Northampton are fighting to keep their discounted TV license after a recent decision from TV Licensing. Photo: Google.

The village, home to 270 bungalows and apartments, used to share one communal TV aerial, with each resident paying just £7.50 a year for the license. This brought TV Licensing in more than £1,200 annually. But now, with the refusal, each resident who is not eligible for a free license has to cough up the full £170 a year.

After months of back-and-forth, Housing 21 has since changed the room back to its original purpose, meaning the accommodation is once again the same as it was when the village was receiving the discount. However, they are still struggling to get TV Licensing to acknowledge the change and return to the original setup.

Cat Adams, whose friend lives at the village, said: “My friend has dementia and they were sending her letters that were really intimidating. It freaked her out. Then she got another letter asking if she was going to be in on a certain day, and that caused all sorts of problems. She thinks people are going to break into her flat and take her television. It’s caused her a lot of distress, and that’s just with one person. This is meant to be a safe place for her.”

One of the village residents, Stan Fitton, has now launched a petition, calling on TV Licensing to reconsider their decision.

The petition reads: "This issue goes beyond just our retirement village. It's about the welfare of retired and elderly people nationwide. These fee increases could lead to isolation and a reduced quality of life for those who depend on TV as their main form of entertainment and companionship.

“We demand that TV Licensing re-evaluates their decision and renews the discounted TV license for residents of St Crispin’s and similar communities. Stand with us in ensuring that our retired citizens are treated with the respect and dignity they deserve. Please sign this petition to show your support.”

A Housing 21 spokesman said: “Housing 21 is committed to supporting residents who are being unfairly denied an Accommodation for Residential Care (ARC) Licence at St Crispin Village and being placed under unnecessary financial burden.

“We are assisting them with raising individual complaints and are committed to ensuring residents’ voices are heard. We will continue to appeal this case on their behalf until they receive the fair outcome we believe they deserve.”

In response, a TV Licensing spokesperson said: “In order for residents in any accommodation for residential care to be eligible for the TV Licence concession, the housing scheme must meet specific criteria set out in regulations by the Government.

“We continue to liaise with the managers of St Crispin’s Retirement Village and hope to resolve this matter as soon as possible.”