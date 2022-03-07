A 91-year-old Northampton woman is in fear for her life over 'dangerous' trees that she says could smash her house to pieces while she is inside.

Olive Crutchley and her daughter Vanessa Palmer are calling on West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) to make two protected pine trees in her back garden in Charnwood Avenue safe.

The mother and daughter say they have been asking the council for a year to come and chop parts of the trees off but the authority has delayed the process.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Olive Crutchley wants the council to make the two protected pine trees in her back garden safe

As time goes by the trees grow larger and larger, which subsequently increases the cost to make them safe.

According to the pair, the council has said it would now cost around £950 per day to fix, which is too much for Olive to pay.

Speaking to the Chronicle and Echo at her home, Olive said: "I love the trees but they are dangerous. I'm frightened they are going to come down. I've seen pictures of trees falling down at Abington Park and The Racecourse.

"It's been a nightmare. Most of the issues have been this year. The council doesn't want to know. I've been ringing and ringing the council and I'm fed up with it.

Olive says she has been sleeping in her living room because she does not feel safe in her bedroom

"I can't do anything to the trees myself because they are protected. I have to get permission to get something done to them.

"It's not good enough. It's a worry. I don't need this at my age.

"I would like to see the trees made safe. I shouldn't have to pay for all of it. I don't mind paying some of it."

Olive said if a tree did land on her house her home insurance would only cover up to £50,000 worth of damage.

Olive says the two large trees could blow over and smash her, or her neighbour's, house to pieces

She added: "I want to make it clear to people not to buy a house with protected trees because if they are going to have the trouble I've had, it's not worth it."

Vanessa said her mother's health has been in decline over the last year, which she puts down to worrying about the trees.

The 53-year-old daughter said: "She's not been sleeping, she's not been eating, she's lost weight, she's aged. It worries me. It frightens you. I know she's 91 anyway but she is watching the trees all the time. It's just ridiculous.

"The trees are very dangerous, especially in the wind. She's really worried they could hit her house or next door's house. She's worried about all that because that would be something else she has to pay for.

"If it lands, it's going to land on her bedroom, that's why she now sleeps in the living room. Mum rings me with worry when it's very windy, and I can't do anything to help.

"She's told them [WNC] and told them and they just avoid her. I'm really angry. And the fact that now they have decided it's going to cost her £950 per day to fix, I think that's just to try and put her off.

"We have come to the Chronicle and Echo because we are being ignored by WNC. We've put up with this for a year and it's not been sorted.

"One council worker who we were talking to said, 'if you want the trees cut then everyone else is going to want it done'. I think that's wrong. If people want it then why shouldn't they have it?"

Vanessa said she would like the council to pay to make the trees safe as it has prolonged the process.