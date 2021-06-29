Pensioner dies after Audi hits tree on Northamptonshire country road

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

The 73-year-old man was driving a black Audi A3 on Cottisford Road, Evenly — just off the A43 south of Brackley — at 5.50pm.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "Crash investigators say they are still trying to work out why the vehicle left the road and are appealing for witnesses or anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward by calling the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 using incident number: 359 of 28/06/21