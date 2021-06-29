Pensioner dies after Audi hits tree on Northamptonshire country road
Police appeal for dashcam footage after fatal smash near A43
Police have confirmed a pensioner died after his car hit a tree on a remote Northamptonshire country road on Monday evening (June 28).
The 73-year-old man was driving a black Audi A3 on Cottisford Road, Evenly — just off the A43 south of Brackley — at 5.50pm.
He sadly died at the scene.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "Crash investigators say they are still trying to work out why the vehicle left the road and are appealing for witnesses or anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward by calling the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 using incident number: 359 of 28/06/21