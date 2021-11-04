Pedestrian died at scene after collision with Ford KA in Northampton town centre

Crash investigators are appealing for witnesses after a pedestrian died in the town centre on Wednesday

Police have confirmed a pedestrian died at the scene after a collision with a car in Northampton town centre on Wednesday (November 3)

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "A man was hit by a black Ford KA travelling north on Broad Street, towards the Barrack Road.

"Sadly the pedestrian was declared dead at the scene.

"Anyone who witnessed this incident or who has information about it is asked to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 quoting incident number 21000640627."

A 26-year-old Kettering man arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving has been released under investigation.

Wednesday's incident happened just few hundred yards from the spot where a 39-year-old woman and her unborn child died in May.

Dulce Lina Mendes Pereira, aged 39, left behind four children aged between one and 21.