Pedestrian, 74, rushed to hospital after minibus crash in Northampton
Police appeal for witnesses after Kingsthorpe collision involving number of parked cars
Police have confirmed a 74-year-old woman was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Northampton on Saturday (September 11).
Crash investigators say a blue Peugeot mini-bus was in collision with a pedestrian and a number of parked cars in Kingsthorpe High Street at about 12.50pm.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "The pedestrian, a 74-year-old woman, was taken to University Coventry Hospital with serious injuries.
"Anyone with information or anyone who witnessed this incident is asked to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 using our incident number 246 of 11/09/21."