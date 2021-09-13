Pedestrian, 74, rushed to hospital after minibus crash in Northampton

Police have confirmed a 74-year-old woman was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Northampton on Saturday (September 11).

Crash investigators say a blue Peugeot mini-bus was in collision with a pedestrian and a number of parked cars in Kingsthorpe High Street at about 12.50pm.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "The pedestrian, a 74-year-old woman, was taken to University Coventry Hospital with serious injuries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Saturday's crash happened at around 12.50pm in Kingsthorpe High Street