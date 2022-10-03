Pedal cyclist, 79, seriously injured in collision with car in Northampton

Police say a 79-year-old pedal cyclist was seriously injured in a collision with a car in Northampton on Saturday (October 1).

Witnesses are being sought after the crash involving a blue Vauxhall Astra in Cavendish Drive, off Billing Road East, at around 5.15pm.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman confirmed the injured man was taken to University Hospital Coventry and appealed for witnesses, especially those with dashcam footage, to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615.