PCSO for Northampton industrial estates 'humbled' to pick up 'unsung hero' award

A sponsored Police Community Support Officer (PCSO), who works on a Northampton industrial estate, has won an ‘unsung hero’ award.

PCSO Paul Hurst picked up the ‘unsung hero’ award at this year’s Northamptonshire Logistics Awards for his work with the Brackmills Business Improvement District (BID), having been a dedicated PCSO there for the past two years.

Paul’s work with Brackmills BID includes monitoring reported incidents and supporting investigations, engaging with businesses and employees, promoting road safety – especially cyclist safety, and more besides. He also walks up to 20 miles a day around the industrial estate.

Paul Hurst has won an 'unsung hero' award.

He said: “I'm incredibly honoured and humbled to have won this award, it's a testament to the incredible Brackmills BID team that I'm privileged to work alongside.

"Their unwavering support, encouragement and dedication have been instrumental in achieving what we have on the Brackmills Industrial Estate.”

Introduced by the Office of the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, the dedicated PCSO scheme enables organisations to sponsor a PCSO who focuses on their area, as an additional resource for them within the local neighbourhood policing team (NPT).

Sergeant Danny Morris, of the West Local Policing Area NPT, added: “Paul is brilliant, his work ethic is phenomenal and he’s always ahead of the game in addressing issues, finding solutions and working with partners to improve his patch.

“He’s a very good officer and I’m really pleased he won this award, he’s a very deserving winner.”

Sara Homer, Chief Executive of Brackmills BID continued: “Paul has been our dedicated PCSO for over two years and plays a key role in ensuring crime on Brackmills Industrial Estate remains at an all-time low.