Passionate shoppers can turn off A14 at Kettering to get turned on at new roadside adult boutique sex shop

A former Kettering Little Chef roadside restaurant has been transformed into a new adult boutique off the A14.

The new Pulse & Cocktails shop on the eastbound A14 nestled between junction 8 and 9 shares the site with a BP garage and M&S Simply Food.

Occupying a former Little Chef, the building has undergone a significant refurbishment into a hands-on showroom where people can browse and ask questions.

Strictly for over-18s the store’s owners, Rotherham-based Cocktails Ltd, say their heartfelt motto “Couples who play together, stay together” has been a hit with locals.

Pulse & Cocktails new store on the A14 at Kettering/Pulse & Cocktails

A company spokesman said: “A new kind of retail experience has landed in Kettering with the opening of Pulse & Cocktails, a modern adult boutique offering couples a welcoming and inclusive space to explore and enhance their ‘passion lives’.

“This is the 17th store from the independent retailer, which has built a loyal following thanks to its relaxed, stylish atmosphere and focus on helping people feel confident and comfortable while shopping for intimate products.

“The Kettering location brings that same philosophy to Northamptonshire, with a spacious layout designed for couples, individuals, or groups to wander around in a relaxed environment.

“The company wants to send a simple message: just call in, we’re a fun, friendly store, and even if you’re only browsing, you’ll likely leave with a smile.”

Inside Pulse & Cocktails new store on the A14 at Kettering/Pulse & Cocktails

The roadside site has been transformed into a ‘sleek and discreet retail space’ – complete with its own private car park.

As well as lingerie, hosiery, sex toys, massage oils and bondage gear other popular items include ‘whisper-quiet vibrators, discreet toys, and powerful massage wands’ – all displayed openly so customers can browse and ask questions.

The spokesman said: “Seeing the products in person, learning about what they do – it’s all part of the fun. We’re here to help people make the right choice for them.”

As well as longer instore browsing experiences, shoppers who prefer a quick one can use a ‘discreet’ click and collect service online.

Pulse & Cocktails new store on the A14 at Kettering/Pulse & Cocktails

The company, which champions ‘healthy, consensual, and respectful sexual relationships’, recently secured a sex shop licence for the site meaning the store can also offer adult movies, a category that’s seeing a resurgence in popularity, especially as online restrictions tighten.