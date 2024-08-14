Passionate Northants business owner improves self-esteem through natural body sculpting massage

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Meet the passionate Northamptonshire business owner, who improves her clients’ confidence and self-esteem through the new concept of natural body sculpting massage.

Beth Tyrrell qualified in June and launched her business Body with Beth, before joining the team at The Wellbeing Space in Long Buckby’s High Street for three days a week.

Natural body sculpting massage uses a range of advanced techniques, such as laser lipolysis, cavitation, radio frequency and wood therapy, to target stubborn fat and rejuvenate the skin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This new and upcoming line of work is something Beth had done a lot of research into before undergoing her training, and it took a year of preparation before qualifying.

Beth Tyrrell qualified in June and launched her business Body with Beth, before joining the team at The Wellbeing Space in Long Buckby’s High Street for three days a week.

Having worked solely in nurseries previously, Beth says this marks a “new and exciting point in her life”.

When asked why joining The Wellbeing Space team was the right fit for her, Beth said: “I’m local and have always been a village girl. I love what they do and stand for, and it has a lovely community spirit.”

Rugby is where Beth currently travels to for her day job, and she would like to begin offering her treatments there for one day a week too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The aim of Body with Beth is to make people feel confident in their own bodies and skin, which she believes we all should.

Her treatments are tailored to suit each individual’s needs, whether that be reducing stubborn fat or the appearance of scars, or improving muscle definition.

The process begins with cavitation, which melts and liquidises the fat before the lymphatic drainage naturally eliminates it. Radio frequency helps with skin tightening and targeting cellulite, stretch marks and scars. Wood therapy helps with all of these things, as well as benefiting the overall skin and lymphatic health.

Beth recently used radio frequency to help fade a client’s newly discovered scar, which she was proud of.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked her favourite thing about running Body with Beth, the founder said: “The impact I’ve had on people’s lives. The feedback is really meaningful.”

Her proudest achievement is educating others about a beauty treatment that is not widely known about but makes a massive difference.

For more information on Body with Beth, visit the business’ Facebook page here.