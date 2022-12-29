Passionate charity worker attended Royal carol service in recognition of support for vulnerable families

A passionate charity worker felt “privileged” to be nominated and attend the Royal carol service, in recognition of her support for vulnerable families and children.

Siobhan Cotter, the perinatal support coordinator at Flourishing Babies, was one of only eight team members from Family Action to be invited – a national charity committed to building stronger families and brighter lives.

Following her attendance at the Princess of Wales’ service at Westminster Abbey on December 15, Siobhan said: “It was amazing to be nominated as I don’t see my role as a job, it’s my way of life.

The Family Action team in attendance at the Royal carol service on December 15.

“I’m so passionate about Flourishing Babies and anyone who knows me will tell you that. To have my operational manager, Charmaine Church, nominate me and tell me I’m doing a good job was special.”

The project coordinator says it was “surreal” to arrive at Westminster Abbey and speak to many others from the charity sector, doing important work up and down the country.

Siobhan and her fellow seven attendees from Family Action were seated just 13 rows behind King Charles, and could see the members of the Royal Family very clearly.

Siobhan, from Far Cotton, also recalled performances from Mel C, Alfie Boe and Craig David, as well as a reading from Prince William – who she described as “suave”.

Siobhan Cotter, the perinatal support coordinator at Flourishing Babies.

“It felt like everyone was there for a normal service and no one was on a pedestal,” she added.

Flourishing Babies provides support for vulnerable families with a child under the age of two, who live in Northampton or Kettering.

Support is available to both pregnant women and new parents who are experiencing, or at risk of experiencing, low to moderate mental health issues.

Family Action, the national charity in charge of Flourishing Babies, works with more than 60,000 families to manage their mental health and wellbeing each year.

Siobhan began as a volunteer in 2019 and now has her own team, consisting of herself, a support worker and volunteers.

