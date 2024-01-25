Passionate baker celebrates ‘amazing’ first three years selling gluten-free treats across Northampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A passionate baker, who makes gluten-free treats for the people of Northampton, recently celebrated an “amazing” first three years in business.

Zara Sey founded GF Shoetown Baker in January 2021 from her home in Abington, and she has flourished as a solo business owner working around her young daughters ever since.

She specialises in gluten-free bakes, dabbles in vegan baking and is proud to supply to a handful of local cafes – as well as doing commissioned orders for customers who have various allergies or simply love her creations.

With both her daughters at home during lockdown, Zara saw the perfect opportunity to launch a business offering gluten-free baked creations.

As doorstep deliveries of sweet treats took off during the pandemic, Zara noticed there was nothing out there for those intolerant to gluten and set out to change that.

Zara first tested as wheat intolerant a decade ago and found that adopting a gluten-free diet was an easier solution for her. Her youngest daughter also had many allergies, including dairy and soya, until she was around two-and-a-half.

“I became the master of allergies with mine and my daughter’s first hand experience,” said Zara. “It was an eye-opener as a parent more than anything.

“I decided to use my knowledge as best I could, as I love sharing information about being gluten-free. I gave it a go, didn’t think about it and decided to see what happens.

“I made boxes for friends and family and got bigger on social media. From where I was to where I am today, it’s an incredible journey.”

For anyone who has never heard of GF Shoetown Baker before, Zara described her offering as “solely gluten-free food with no risk of cross contamination”.

She added: “I have a separate baking room to eliminate that even more. Most of my products avoid the 14 most common allergens if they can, and each recipe can be adapted.”

Not only does Zara offer brownies and blondies, but birthday and wedding cakes too. She knows how difficult it can be to find creative gluten-free cakes and is pleased to have secured her first wedding orders for 2024.

“Customers absolutely love it and say there’s nothing else comparable,” said Zara, when asked what her customers like most about the business. “They like the personal service.

“It’s all tailored to what they want and I keep them in the loop during the order and before collection. It’s about the personal touch.

“Product wise, they love all the flavours and the fact they can get my products from two coffee shops too.”

Interestingly, around half of Zara’s customers are not gluten-free. While some of them enjoy her bakes more than alternative gluten options available, others opt to buy gifts for the gluten-free people in their lives from GF Shoetown Baker.

“The products are taste tested and people who aren’t gluten-free try them,” she said. “If I can fool them, I’m onto a winner.”

Zara described 2023 as her “most incredible year” yet – with milestones like making the final of the Northants Life Awards, being involved in celiac awareness week, bringing out more products, and taking on two new stockists.

She feels lucky to call this her job and to now be “reaping the seeds she has sown”, particularly as the job is flexible around her children’s school hours.

“That was the dream even before I started this idea,” said the business owner. “I’ve always loved baking and self taught when I became gluten-free. It’s my happy place.”

To mark the business’ third birthday, Zara wanted to host a giveaway on social media. The plan was to have three prizes to signify three years, as a thank you to her followers, friends and family for their continued love and support.

Within three hours of posting the giveaway to Facebook and Instagram, Zara had to take down the post as a fraudulent account was using her business name and photos in an attempt to scam her followers.

The account was responding to Zara’s followers' comments, encouraging them to click a suspicious link. As soon as she found out, she had to delete the post.

“Gutted is an understatement and I’ve heard this is a very popular move from fraudsters when you put ‘giveaway’ on a post,” said Zara, who was left reluctant to do something positive to give back again.

She added: “I was quite stressed but grateful as it could’ve been a lot worse. It’s made me more vigilant on social media.”

Despite reporting the impersonator, as well as her followers getting behind her and doing the same, the account still remains active on Facebook.

Not only did Zara want to use this opportunity to celebrate her success over the past three years, but to raise awareness of scammers to other small and independent businesses like hers – as it is more common than most realise.