Passer-by foils Rushden Lakes robbery after teenager threatened by two boys
Witnesses are being sought after a teenager was threatened during an attempted robbery at Rushden Lakes Retail Park on Saturday, November 18.
The boy was chatting to friends in Southwalk between 4.20pm and 4.40pm when two other boys came up to him, grabbed his clothes and demanded he hand over his bag.
Luckily a member of the public intervened, stopping the robbers – one wearing a balaclava with a skull design and the other with a ‘wispy’ moustache.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “One of them grabbed the boy by his jumper and demanded his bag, which he refused to handover. A member of the public intervened and the two boys walked off empty-handed.
“The main offender was a white boy in his early teens and of a slim build, blue eyes and possibly blond hair poking out of a black balaclava with a white skull on the mouth. He was also wearing a dark coloured coat and joggers.
“The second boy was also white with what has been described as an olive complexion, of an average build and a wispy moustache. He was wearing a black coat with fur around the hood, which was worn up.”
Witnesses to this incident or anyone with information are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
Please quote incident number 23000716110 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.