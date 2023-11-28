Passer-by foils Rushden Lakes robbery after teenager threatened by two boys

The attempted robbery took place close to the decking on one of the main shopping ‘streets’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Witnesses are being sought after a teenager was threatened during an attempted robbery at Rushden Lakes Retail Park on Saturday, November 18.

The boy was chatting to friends in Southwalk between 4.20pm and 4.40pm when two other boys came up to him, grabbed his clothes and demanded he hand over his bag.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luckily a member of the public intervened, stopping the robbers – one wearing a balaclava with a skull design and the other with a ‘wispy’ moustache.

Rushden Lakes/National World

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “One of them grabbed the boy by his jumper and demanded his bag, which he refused to handover. A member of the public intervened and the two boys walked off empty-handed.

“The main offender was a white boy in his early teens and of a slim build, blue eyes and possibly blond hair poking out of a black balaclava with a white skull on the mouth. He was also wearing a dark coloured coat and joggers.

“The second boy was also white with what has been described as an olive complexion, of an average build and a wispy moustache. He was wearing a black coat with fur around the hood, which was worn up.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Witnesses to this incident or anyone with information are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.