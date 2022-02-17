Passengers stranded on trains as winds bring down power lines on Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough route

East Midlands Railway services are not running between Northamptonshire and London

Train operators have advised travellers not to travel from Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough on Friday night (February 18).

Passengers are stranded on services between Northamptonshire and London after power lines broke in high winds during the evening rush hour yesterday (February 16).

No trains can run between Bedford and London St Pancras while Network Rail engineers attempt to fix the problem.

East Midlands Railway and Thameslink are attempting to source road transport to get people to their destinations.

But a spokesman warned passengers stuck on trains not to attempt to get off, adding: "If you are on a train that is unable to move, please do not leave the train.

"Staff are working to safely evacuate a number of trains, and once information is available they will be able to direct you further."

EMR also reported a tree had caught fire close to the railway near Luton.

A tweet from the company said: "Rail replacement buses are being arranged between Northampton and Wellingborough/Kettering/Corby.