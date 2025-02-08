Passenger dies after car crashes into River Nene at Wellingborough Embankment

A passenger in a pick up truck has died after the car in which they were travelling crashed into the River Nene at Wellingborough.

Northants Police officers are appealing for witnesses following the fatal road traffic collision in the town last night (Friday, February 7).

The collision took place at around 11.10pm at the Embankment, when a silver Toyota Hilux left the road and went into the River Nene.

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “Emergency services attended the scene, with crews from Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service conducting a water rescue. Sadly, the passenger in the car later died in hospital.

The Embankment in Wellingborough/Google

“The driver of the car sustained minor injuries and has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

“Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision, saw the car travelling along the Embankment prior to the collision or who may have dash-cam footage that captured any part of the collision.”

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Please quote incident number 25000077348 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.