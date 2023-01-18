Partner of 26-year-old who passed away from rare form of cancer is hosting charity ball in his memory

The partner of a 26-year-old Northampton man who passed away from a rare form of cancer is hosting a charity ball in his memory.

Ryan Price was first diagnosed with Ewing’s Sarcoma in February 2020, aged 24, and underwent rounds of chemotherapy and an operation on his leg to remove the initial tumour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Though the operation was successful, the cancer had spread to his lungs and there was nothing more that could be done.

Amy and Ryan had been together for nearly three years.

Ryan sadly passed away on December 18, 2022 and his funeral was on January 3.

His girlfriend of nearly three years, Amy Demidow, has planned a charity ball in Ryan’s memory and all funds will be donated to Sarcoma UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 24-year-old from Duston said: “Ryan was a very creative and super funny person, and had an extremely caring and generous personality. He loved buying presents for others.

“His passing has left a massive hole in the lives of everyone who knew him. I feel like I’ve lost an arm and there’s no words to describe how it feels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amy described Ryan as a "creative and super funny person with an extremely caring and generous personality".

“But we want to keep his memory alive and turn this negative into a positive.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was shortly after Ryan’s passing that Amy’s friend, Tyler Thompson, decided she wanted to host a ball and Amy got on board with the idea of doing it in memory of Ryan.

The black tie event will be held at Brampton Grange, in Sandy Lane, from 7pm on April 14 – the weekend following Ryan’s birthday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The tickets are £100 per person and this will include a three course meal at the prestigious venue, a drink on arrival, a DJ and party into the evening, a raffle and an auction.

The organiser duo are currently in the process of securing the items to be raffled and auctioned off, but guarantee it will be worth getting involved with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The relationship between Ryan’s friends and family and Sarcoma UK has gone from strength to strength over the past two years – which began when some of Ryan’s friends ran virtual marathons in aid of the charity during the pandemic.