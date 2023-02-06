Part of busy A5 in Northamptonshire to close overnight for road improvements

Traffic is planned do be diverted from 8pm until 6am Monday to Friday whilst a safety improvement scheme is undertaken on the A5 at the BP garage between Towcester and Stony Stratford.

The work aims to reduce accidents by improving the overall condition of the carriageway in this area and highlighting the staggered junction with high friction surfacing and additional signage.It is expected that the work by National Highways will include resurfacing the A5 in that area, install coloured high friction surfacing and road marking, replacing existing signs with new signs and sign bases and clear and remove the vegetation.