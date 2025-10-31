Coming off the back of Salcey Forest last week, I took the opportunity this time out to visit a very different event for the last Parkrun of October.

Northampton Parkrun takes place every Saturday morning at 9am, and is a fast, flat course around the Racecourse, close to the town centre.

The course is a simple circular run around the park, followed by a shortened second lap to make up the 5km distance.

Wide enough for overtaking to not be an issue despite the two-lap layout, the route is set entirely on paved pathways. Autumn conditions can mean there is a build-up of leaves on the ground so some level of caution is customary, though it’s far from the tree-lined trails of Salcey Forest or Irchester Country Park, making this a great option for first-time runners.

Those looking to squeeze out a new personal best over the 3.1-mile distance will find this is the place for it in Northamptonshire as the flat, wide, and simple course is perfect for an all-out effort.

There are so few tight turns, and the shape of the Racecourse means it’s easy to know when they’re coming up, so hitting the right paces at the right time and still having room for a sprint finish is made (relatively!) easy.

Being so close to the centre of Northampton, the Racecourse is easy enough to get to via public transport. There’s plenty of on-street parking is available to those who arrive early, and an abundance of parking options a short walk from the start line.

A very entertaining first-timers briefing welcomes those who have never been to Northampton Parkrun before, and once the run gets underway, volunteers are stationed at many turning points on the course, offering guidance and encouragement.

The atmosphere at the October 25 event –it being the 621st Northampton Parkrun– was made all the more special by a handful of the 410 runners (as well as some of the volunteers) who took on the run in fancy dress.

Picking up a shiny new personal best time is made all the more enjoyable when you notice you’ve done it while running alongside an 8-feet tall dinosaur, being waved along by a skeleton wearing a top hat and a bright pink Parkrun hi-vis vest.

Northamptonshore Parkruns so far: