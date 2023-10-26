Parents share ‘phenomenal’ experience of having first baby girl and boy born at Northampton General Hospital in 2023

Watch more of our videos on Shots!



After less than an hour into the new year, the first babies of both genders were welcomed into the world at Northampton General Hospital.

The two sets of parents shared adjoining rooms during labour and it turned into a light-hearted race as to who would give birth the quickest – with both mothers reaching eight centimetres dilated at the same time.

However, it was Lyla-Grey Linnell who was born first at 12.33am on New Year’s Day, weighing six pounds 14.

Charlie Spires, Lyla-Grey’s mother said: “It was such a memorable experience and it created even more excitement on top of having a baby.”

Lyla-Grey made an early appearance as she was originally due on January 2, but when Charlie was induced there was a chance she would be a 2022 baby.

“The timing fell perfectly,” said Charlie, who was accompanied by her partner and mother at the birth.

“The atmosphere was amazing and as the lady next to me had the first little boy of 2023 shortly after, we were congratulating each other and it is something I’ll never forget.”

The mother Charlie speaks of gave birth to Theodore Nicholas Palin at 12.53am, and his father Nick says it was a “phenomenal experience”.

Theodore weighed eight pounds eight, despite arriving two weeks earlier than his due date of January 12.

Theodore’s parents, Nick Palin and Lina Radzvilaite, had only moved to Northampton from London on December 16 – and now reside in Overstone.

Nick said: “We’re super proud and shocked. It’s like we have bragging rights.

“Labour began at 11.30pm, so we saw the fireworks and heard people singing Auld Lang Syne after welcoming in the New Year.”

Their spirits were kept high by their “amazing midwife” who had worked in the industry for more than 32 years, and the atmosphere that was created as they anticipated who was going to give birth first out of Charlie and Lina.

The pair were gifted hampers and presents, and were congratulated and wished a happy new year constantly by hospital staff.

