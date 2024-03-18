Parents issue ominous message to WNC as works finally start on £23 million SEND school near Northampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Parents have issued an ominous message to West Northants Council’s (WNC) as works to build a £23 million SEND school near Northampton have finally started.

WNC has finally begun its development of a new special school called Tiffield Academy, just off the A43, near Towcester.

A WNC spokeswoman previously said: “The development will ensure children with additional needs are able to access education in a provision best placed to serve their needs, reducing the need for mainstream school setting to provide places. If the school is unable to open, this would result in the failure of WNC fulfilling its statutory obligations of providing SEND places within West Northamptonshire in future academic years.”

The first spade was put into the ground at Tiffield Academy last week

However, WNC have been criticised by West Northants SEND Action Group – a large group of campaigning parents – for delays to the project.

The parents said: “This is definitely a positive for the children who fit the remit for this school, but let’s not forget all those currently without education because you [WNC] choose to deny them it. Let’s not forget all those who won’t fit in the right box for this school. Let’s not forget how long it will take to be fully open to all years and operational. And let’s not forget that this was supposed to open September 2024 but you can’t even be trusted to run a bath so delayed it by a year, silently, and hoped that people wouldn’t notice.

“We notice. We always notice. We are always watching your failures and we are always highlighting them and speaking the truth in the face of your political spin and your blatant lies.”

The group has been in battle with the council for years now due to the lack of provision for SEND children in the area.

Here are some of West Northants Action Group parents protesting outside WNC's Angel Square offices in March 2023

A freedom of information request by this newspaper to WNC found that, in 2022, the council was involved in 54 tribunals with SEND parents, which cost a total of £274,935.54 of taxpayers’ money in legal fees to defend in court.

At the time, West Northants SEND Action Group said the council's time and money spent on defending appeals was 'completely inexcusable'.

What are the Tiffield Academy plans?

The vacant St. John's Centre, which was previously used by the council for children and family services, is being demolished and the new ‘Tiffield Academy’ is being built in its place.

The special school will cater to students on the autistic spectrum, those with speech, language, and communication needs, and severe learning difficulties, according to WNC.

As well as multiple classrooms across the three floors, the school would also have specialised teaching rooms such as a science laboratory, food technology, art and design, music room, and a library.

Each floor of the building also includes essential spaces to support pupils, staff and administrative functions. These include hygiene rooms, staff rooms, and office spaces, says WNC.

The school's comprehensive facilities also include a 134-space car park, cycle parking, outdoor PE areas, and enrichment features like a sensory garden and horticulture area.