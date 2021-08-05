Pantomime trip for Daventry dementia cafe users thanks to £1,000 donation from Amazon

A Daventry charity that supports those affected by dementia has received a £1,000 donation from the Amazon fulfilment centre.

Demcafe is a support group in a café setting run twice a month by experienced volunteers who have all been affected in some way by dementia.

The donation will go towards a trip to the pantomime for the group and musical entertainment for the support group meetings.

Demcafe regularly organises day trips for those affected by dementia

Amazon Daventry site leader Vivek Khanka said: “Demcafe provides incredible support to people in our community who are affected by dementia and we are pleased to support the charity’s important work with this donation.”

Demcafe aims to provide a safe environment to support carers and facilitate activity and stimulation for those experiencing memory problems.

The charity provides a mix of games, quizzes and reminiscing sessions, but most importantly, a friendly and welcoming atmosphere.

Sonya Richardson, who nominated Demcafe for donation, said: “Demcafe is a great charity and one close to my heart, so I’m pleased Amazon could support it with this donation.”

Demcafe treasurer Ronald Hunt added: “On behalf of everyone at Demcafe, I want to say thank you to Sonya and the team from Amazon.