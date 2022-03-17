Panel confirmed for Kettering's Question Time broadcast - including Rev Richard Coles

The panel for tonight's (Thursday's) Question Time show in Kettering has been confirmed - and Finedon's Rev Richard Coles is making an appearance.

The broadcaster and author, who is the vicar at St Mary the Virgin Church, is one of five panel members on the flagship BBC debate show.

They will be taking questions, chaired by Fiona Bruce, from a studio audience in the town with the show on BBC One at 10.35pm.

Question Time's visit to Kettering in 2018.

Rev Coles, a former member of pop duo The Communards, will be joined by three politicians and a historian.

Representing the Conservatives will be Attorney General for England and Wales Suella Braverman, who is also a former Brexit minister.

Labour's representative will be shadow health secretary Wes Streeting, who was previously a shadow Treasury, schools and child poverty minister.

Ukrainian MP Lesia Vasylenko will also be on the panel. She has been a Ukrainian MP since 2019 and is co-chair of the UK-Ukrainian Friendship Group.

Rev Richard Coles.

Completing the panel is historian Sir Max Hastings, who is a former BBC foreign correspondent and previously edited the Daily Telegraph.