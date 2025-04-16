Paedophile Northamptonshire ambulance technician jailed for 25 years for 'sickening' sex offences

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former ambulance technician has been sentenced for child sex offences.

David Andrews, 36, had worked as an ambulance technician for East Midlands Ambulance Service in the Northamptonshire area between July 2015 and December 2024.

Andrews, of no fixed abode, formerly of Wellesbourne, Warwickshire, pleaded guilty at Worcester Crown Court on Thursday, February 27 to various charges of sexual assault involving a child.

He appeared before the same court today (April 16) where he was jailed for 25 years with a minimum custodial sentence of 12 years.

Detective Chief Inspector Ben Arrowsmith from West Mercia Police said: “This is a sickening case involving offences of the upmost seriousness committed by someone who was entrusted to provide care to people at their most vulnerable time.

“For those involved and their families we do not underestimate how distressing or difficult it may be to hear about his crimes.

“We want to thank those involved in the case for their bravery, in bringing Andrews to justice, and preventing others from suffering further harm from his actions.

“We want to reassure anyone impacted that there is support available. We will continue to work with our partners and neighbouring police forces to fully understand the impact of this crime and help those affected.”

The full list of offences were:

- Attempted rape of a child under 13.

- Two counts of sexual assault of a child under 13 by penetration.

- Two counts of sexual assault of a child under 13.

- Three counts of taking indecent photographs / pseudo-photographs of a child.

- Three counts of making indecent photographs / pseudo-photographs of a child.

He was arrested in December 2024, after an allegation of sexual assault against a child. A West Mercia police investigation uncovered video footage and thousands of indecent images on his phone.

Images found on his phone included 765 category A images, the most serious in nature, 829 category B images and 5,388 category C images.

One of the category C images was taken while he was on duty for East Midlands Ambulance Service.

Keeley Sheldon, director of quality at East Midlands Ambulance Service, said: “We are appalled by this conduct, committed by someone while in a position of trust.

“I’d like to provide reassurance that we have worked very closely with partners throughout this process. Patient safety is our highest priority and upon first learning of these concerns, Andrews was stood down, suspended from work and from responding to patients. He was dismissed by the trust in March.

“Our thoughts are with the people affected by these offences.”

Andrews been placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life.

You can also report a crime anonymously via the Crimestoppers website or by calling them on 0800 555 111.