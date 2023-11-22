It opened to the public last weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Number 13, a new bar from those behind Ember in Wellingborough’s Nene Court, has opened its doors and is hoping to be an alternative option for those wanting a drink in the town.

While the number is considered unlucky for some, the bar has got off to a good start with owner James Peck praising its early success.

He said: "The support has just been mental.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Number 13 by Ember opened to the public on Saturday

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There has been nowhere to go for a drink, so out of the demand we’ve created this.”

Number 13 by Ember is a separate entity to its parent business, but its owners are hoping that it will act as a companion piece to allow restaurant-goers a chance to wash down their award-winning food with a selection of wines, cocktails and other alcoholic beverages.

An excerpt from its new website says: “Brought to you by an award-winning team, this elegant cocktail and wine bar promises an unforgettable experience that will warm your soul.

"Step into a world of refined luxury as the comforting crackle of a log fire greets you.

Ember Restaurant in Wellingborough's Nene Court

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The ambience is carefully curated to create an intimate and enchanting atmosphere.”

It was intended for the bar to open to the public in August, but a ‘stressful’ delay meant it finally was able to welcome customers on Saturday, November 18, as James and the staff ‘wanted to do it properly.’

Inside, the bar strives to capture the Gatsby-esque aesthetics of the early-mid 20th century with seated arrangements and an a cosy feel. Its drinks offerings reflect Number 13’s more upmarket approach, something Greg Askew, a supplier of Louis Roederer champagne that featured on the menu, praised.

He said: “Wellingborough has been crying out for a place like this.

"James has made such a good effort.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad