Owners of Ember restaurant in Wellingborough open ‘luxury’ adjoining bar in bid to fill market gap in the town
Number 13, a new bar from those behind Ember in Wellingborough’s Nene Court, has opened its doors and is hoping to be an alternative option for those wanting a drink in the town.
While the number is considered unlucky for some, the bar has got off to a good start with owner James Peck praising its early success.
He said: "The support has just been mental.
“There has been nowhere to go for a drink, so out of the demand we’ve created this.”
Number 13 by Ember is a separate entity to its parent business, but its owners are hoping that it will act as a companion piece to allow restaurant-goers a chance to wash down their award-winning food with a selection of wines, cocktails and other alcoholic beverages.
An excerpt from its new website says: “Brought to you by an award-winning team, this elegant cocktail and wine bar promises an unforgettable experience that will warm your soul.
"Step into a world of refined luxury as the comforting crackle of a log fire greets you.
"The ambience is carefully curated to create an intimate and enchanting atmosphere.”
It was intended for the bar to open to the public in August, but a ‘stressful’ delay meant it finally was able to welcome customers on Saturday, November 18, as James and the staff ‘wanted to do it properly.’
Inside, the bar strives to capture the Gatsby-esque aesthetics of the early-mid 20th century with seated arrangements and an a cosy feel. Its drinks offerings reflect Number 13’s more upmarket approach, something Greg Askew, a supplier of Louis Roederer champagne that featured on the menu, praised.
He said: “Wellingborough has been crying out for a place like this.
"James has made such a good effort.”
Ember scooped up a handful of accolades from the Northamptonshire Food and Drink Awards and Muddy Stiletto Awards. More recently, the business claimed the ‘One to Watch’ prize at the Weetabix Northamptonshire Food & Drink Awards on November 1.
Advanced bookings for Number 13 by Ember are advised, and can be made here.